LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An important downtown Louisville building is getting a little color.
Work is going on right now to paint the MSD pump station at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The department wanted to use the building as a blank canvas to showcase the importance of protecting the city's clean and safe waterways.
A local artist is using paint, tiles, glass and sculptural elements to represent the Ohio River. The two pipes on the top of the building will eventually look like a waterfall to represent the Falls of the Ohio.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.