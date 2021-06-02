LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the weekend of Breonna Taylor's birthday, a mural honoring her will be unveiled on the basketball court at Louisville's Lannan Park.
The mural, which came about after discussions between Metro Parks, the Russ Foundation and Councilwoman Donna Purvis, was created by both local and national artists.
"I am hopeful that this collaboration will start the healing process in our community. We are proud to house this court in District 5 and want to use this as one of many steps to learn how to bridge the gap and coexist in our community," Purvis said.
A special acrylic will be applied to the surface to keep the painting intact. The courts will also be expanded to regulation size.
The mural will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Friday at the park near 27th Street and Northwestern Parkway. The event will include several speakers, free food from KFC and autographed items from University of Louisville players.
