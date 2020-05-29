LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Murder charges have been filed against a former Indiana corrections employee whom police believe stabbed three people, killing two, after she was inspired by serial killers.
Kristen Wolf, 28, has been charged with attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted murder and two counts of murder, according to a story by Fox 59.
Police said Wolf on May 11 stabbed to death Victoria Cook, 24, after she answered a knock on her door at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a Dylan Dickover, 28, tried to stop the attack but died after Wolf stabbed him in the leg, severing a major artery.
Three other people inside the apartment survived. None of them knew the attacker, according to police.
Officers tracked down Wolf because she lost her hat at the scene, police said. Wolf’s name was on a tag in the hat.
Police picked up Wolf from work at the Madison Correctional Facility on May 22. Authorities said she denied being in Indianapolis on May 11.
When police searched her home, they said they found on her bedroom nightstand a two-page note in which she had written about what it would be like to kill someone and how she took inspiration from serial killers. Authorities said Wolf also wrote that she did not want to kill anyone she knew and that she was planning to die but was prepared for it. Police said Wolf also attached to the note a will she signed on May 11.
Police arrested Wolf and took her to Indianapolis. Authorities said Wolf’s coworkers told them that Wolf said that her boyfriend was sending her messages about killing people, that she was becoming more paranoid and that she cleaned the inside of her car and then inspected it with a black light.
Wolf is being held at Marion County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.
