LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder charge has been filed against a driver in a fatal chain reaction crash that killed a Louisville man.
Beloba Kampize was arraigned Monday morning.
According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. That's when a silver Mercury was stopped behind a maroon Chevrolet at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail.
Kampize was driving a white Ford Explorer that hit the silver Mercury from behind, which pushed it into the rear of the maroon Chevrolet.
The driver of the Mercury died at the scene. He has been identified as 58-year-old Douglas E. Radford, who was a custodian at Middletown Elementary. An email was sent on Monday to students, parents and staff that said "Mr. Doug" loved to make people smile and often wore superhero and Middletown shirts to school to cheer on the team.
The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Court documents say witnesses told police Kampize was speeding and driving erratically, when the crash happened. Police say his license is suspended and he had no proof of insurance.
