LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man jailed in Metro Corrections while awaiting a murder trial is now charged with trying to have drugs mailed to him behind bars.
James Mallory faces a charge of complicity to promote contraband. According to an arrest report, Mallory received a letter with a Suboxone strip hidden inside. The prescription medication is used to treat opioid addiction, but it is also used to treat pain.
The citation says corrections officials learned about the contraband by listening to recorded jail phone calls.
Mallory is being held on a $1 million bond. He is charged with the April 2012 murder of 15-year-old Gregory Holt, who was shot to death in his mother's apartment.
The trial has been delayed by allegations of misconduct by lawyers. In 2018, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office found out an investigator and attorneys for a co-defendant, and key witness against Mallory, have for six years been in possession of bullet casings possibly linked to the shooting -- without disclosing that information.
