LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial of a man who caused a crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police detective could wrap up as soon as Tuesday.
Roger Burdette is charged with murder in the death of Detective Deidre Megendoht. He was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's cruiser on I-64 on Christmas eve of 2018. Mengedoht died at the scene.
Prosecutors presented evidence all last week that they say proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn while he was behind the wheel.
Tuesday morning, defense attorneys called Jim Sobek to testify as an an expert on visibility and light. He indicated that because of the change in sunlight under the Belvedere, he could see how the wreck could occur. On cross examination, prosecutors got Sobek to admit that none of that really matters, if Burdette was watching video on a phone.
An EMT who examined Burdette at the scene also took the stand. He didn't note any sort of impairment. He testified that Burdette was "behaving appropriately" given the situation.
This story will be updated.
