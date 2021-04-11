LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville man killed earlier this year says it is angry about being left in the dark about the case.
Dominique Fels was shot at killed at a south Louisville motel on Jan. 31.
Fels’ father does not believe the Louisville Metro Police Department is doing enough to solve the murder.
“He was my best friend,” said Carl Fels. “And it hurts me now to see that there's nothing being done about it.”
Fels said he is also upset that the family is getting no information from LMPD.
“I'm not going to give up on my son, Dominique until I get justice,” he said. “And if it keeps me calling the detectives every day, which I have - no response - I'm going to keep on doing it.”
Dominque Fels’ mother, Latonya, also expressed her frustration.
“The calls I've made to the detective, nobody's called me back and said anything,” she said. “It's like I'm just left hanging.”
Community activist Christopher 2X said he hears similar stories from other survivors, and he urged the city to do a better job of communicating with victim's families.
“We're telling those from the mayor's office to the chief's office and LMPD homicide, these communications are crucial,” said 2X.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said detectives are actively investigating the Fels case, and that officers have reached out.
"Miscommunication can happen,” said Mitchell. “We will continue to work with the family."
In an interview with WDRB News in February, LMPD Chief Erika Shields acknowledged the pain of survivors of violent crime.
“The reality of it is there are family members and loved ones who are affected every single time,” said Shields.
The family and loved ones of Dominque Fels said they simply want to be kept in the loop.
“I'm not getting anything,” said Carl Fels. “Nothing.”
2X said he “gets it” that LMPD is understaffed as it is dealing with record levels of violence.
But he said the city needs a better mechanism for reaching out to the families left behind, and said lack of communication could be one reason why so many cases go unsolved.
“It's not healthy for the community and police trust issues," 2X said.
Late Sunday night, LMPD issued the following statement:
"The Louisville Metro Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism and dignity, especially to those who are victims of violent crimes. It is our goal to solve each and every case and help to deliver justice to the families and their love ones. In 2020 LMPD’s Victim Services Unit expanded to better help victims cope with the trauma and aftermath of victimization and to lessen the inconveniences often associated with participation in the criminal justice process. We are continually working to meet the needs of our community.”
