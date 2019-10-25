LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Atherton High School student's murder is still unsolved, four months after he was killed just steps away from his home.
But the Rebels football family has not forgotten Devin Sesay. The late 17-year-old and his family were honored during senior night Friday.
Sesay's aunt, Sietta Karneh, said her nephew talked about senior night for months before he was killed. He couldn't wait to walk his mom across the football field.
"I'm glad they included us, but I just wish Devin was here to actually do this walk," said Karneh. "But I know he's here in spirit. He's with us."
In June, Sesay was killed during a drive-by shooting in Smoketown. He was walking home after playing basketball and died just steps from his front door.
"Devin was not one of these kids out here trying to be tough, hanging out in the streets or whatever," said Karneh. "The fact that he was murdered three doors from home haunts us every day."
On Friday before kickoff, one by one, Rebels football seniors, flanked by their families, walked through a cheering tunnel. The announcer called each player's name and jersey number until only one name remained.
"Number 60. Devin Sesay."
Sesay's mother, aunt, and siblings were greeted with cheers. A tearful Maima Karneh held up her son's jersey while the family took the walk without their athlete.
Family members said their grief has not diminished with time; the pain worsens each day, especially with Sesay's case still unsolved.
"Please, just bring us some kind of relief," Sietta Karneh pleaded. "Because it's not a closure, you know, this will never close for us. But just some type of relief. Some justice for Devin. Devin deserves justice."
Anyone with information about Devin's murder should call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
