LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A new music video featuring local icons like former U of L men's basketball coach Denny Crum and Patrick Henry Hughes proudly proclaims "You Don't Want These Cards."
The music video to "You Don't Want These Cards" by Louisville artist B Simm was produced by Hatfield Media, a Louisville-based marketing and web design agency. The song and the video celebrate the Louisville men's basketball team's recent performance in the Atlantic Coast Conference. At 18-3 on the season and 9-1 in the ACC, the Cards hold first place in the conference and take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at North Carolina State.
Crum makes a couple of brief cameos in the video, as does Hughes, who can be seen at the opening in a Cardinal Marching Band uniform, playing a trumpet fanfare.
The video was posted to B Simm's YouTube page Thursday and had more than 12,000 views as of Friday afternoon. The Louisville artist also released a football-themed "You Don't Want These Cards" music video in October 2012.
