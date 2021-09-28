LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To Jonathan Beatty, books are the foundation of life.
"Books have allowed me to live a life I never thought was possible," Beatty said, in an interview with LEX 18.
Growing up in Hazard, Kentucky, he used books to envision the future he wanted for himself.
"Dreaming about living in California, traveling to Europe, going on vacation on an island -- these were things I didn't know were possible until I began seeing it in books," Beatty said.
After a career in corporate finance that took him all over the country, he is getting back to basics. Beatty is fighting the battle against illiteracy book by book.
"Illiteracy is the root cause to a lot of our societal woes," Beatty said.
His approach is twofold. First, he is inspiring through music.
To see his music video, "I Love Books," click here.
To see his music video, "Books For Free," click here.
"I believe if we want kids to read, we have to inspire them," he said.
Beatty shot a music video at Lexington's William Wells Brown Elementary School. Each child got a free book in what he said was an impactful day for both himself and the young scholars.
"You would have thought we gave them a million dollars the way they were holding onto the books," Principal Ebony Hutchinson said. "They treasured them. A lot of the kids say they read the book every night."
"It was a dream," Beatty added. "Literally, a dream come true. I dreamt of that day in my mind and what it would be like."
In April, he launched his social impact brand I Love Books. He sells apparel and merchandise to promote reading. Half of each dollar goes toward putting books in kids' hands. So far, he has given out nearly 1,000 books.
"Coming from corporate I've been trained to solve problems, and you start with acknowledging the problem, and then you build a plan," Beatty said.
Beatty believes tackling illiteracy will help lead to even bigger change, solving issues like crime, poverty and homelessness. He doesn't plan on slowing down until every child in the country has a library of their own at home.
"Books are a key to freedom and a productive life as a human being," he said. "I believe everyone deserves books, and I believe reading is a birthright."
To learn more about Beatty's organization, click here.
