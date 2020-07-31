LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant has the best burger in Kentucky, according to a new ranking by a food website.
The Daily Meal chose Mussel and Burger Bar, which has two locations in Louisville, as the best burger in the state. The website noted the restaurant's seafood and breakfast-inspired burgers.
On the other side of the Ohio River, The Workingman's Friend in Indianapolis was named the best burger in Indiana. The Daily Meal said the restaurant has one of the best burgers you'll find for under $10.
