LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The massive annual Bonnaroo music festival announced its lineup Tuesday, headlined by Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar and featuring Louisville's own My Morning Jacket.
The 2023 festival is scheduled for June 15-18. The annual event on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee, about an hour southeast of Nashville, regularly attracts nearly 100,000 people over four days.
BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up for early access at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 pic.twitter.com/N05NnvApvK— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 10, 2023
My Morning Jacket is scheduled for Saturday night of the music and arts festival.
It was canceled in 2020 and 2021, the former due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the latter due to the aftermath of "significant rain" from Hurricane Ida. The 2021 festival was canceled two days before it was set to begin.
