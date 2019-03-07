LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Girl Scout troop is trying to track down two mystery men who bought up all of their cookies.
Troop 1568 in La Grange started selling last weekend.
"We started out Friday night at Kroger and Walmart,” Troop Leader Sarah Borth said.
On Saturday, it was time to set up shop outside of Tractor Supply.
"It wasn't too bad to start, but it kept getting colder and colder,” Borth said.
The troop was huddling together and braving dipping temperatures. Two customers took notice of the shivering scouts outside and made a move to help them head home early.
"They looked at each other and bought everything on the table,” Borth said.
They cleaned out nearly 60 boxes of cookies, spending about $300 and shocking the scouts.
“The girls were in shock,' Borth said. "We were all in shock."
The cookie kindness kept on coming. The men drove the boxes around the corner to Richwood Nursing and Rehab.
"I think we tried to get their names from them, my weekend supervisor, and they wouldn't,” Administrator Mike Bowlden said. “They wouldn't give us their names."
The cookies were a big source of joy for the residents who got to enjoy a special treat. The two simple gestures from two strangers spread a whole lot of happiness.
"That's the thing I was probably most impressed with,” Bowlden said. “They did two acts of kindness with the same plan.”
Now, the scouts are hoping to track the mystery men down to properly thank them.
"All of us with Troop 1568 just want to say thank you,” Borth said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for supporting scouts and supporting what we're trying to do with these girls: growing our community.”
