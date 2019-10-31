LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local leaders from the NAACP hope a new effort turns out votes next week on Election Day.
The Louisville chapter joined a national campaign aimed at seeing more African Americans participate at the ballot box.
More than 10,000 letters went out in the commonwealth to those who vote often. It provides a list of names of those who don't and asks the frequent voters to reach out and encourage participation from 10 voters who are disengaged in the process.
Letters went out in Louisville, Lexington and Hopkinsville.
"The closer you get to the election and making the contact to those you are trying to reach, the more effective," said Raoul Cunningham, president of the NAACP Louisville chapter.
Major races on the ballot in Kentucky include the governor and attorney general's office.
Kentucky's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
