NAACP celebrates 110th anniversary with renewed push for membership

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is celebrating 110 years of service. The Louisville chapter of the NAACP is using the anniversary to launch a membership drive, and people who have been connected with the organization for years said there is still a need for it.
Rev. Charles Elliott, a lifetime member of the NAACP, is a Louisville civil rights icon, has an office full of pictures and memories that tell a story, one that carries on in the NAACP's work.
"NAACP ... was the only organization we had to kind of mobilized and bring us together," Elliott said.
Elliott is also the longtime senior pastor of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. He said the organization brought people together for issues like equal rights, fair housing and justice for all. Over the years, the NAACP has also included civil rights icons like Martin Luther King Jr., Carter G Woodson, W. E. B Du Bois, Rosa Parks, Julian Bond and Medgar Evers. In fact, Evers was assassinated in June 1963 after he had attended an NAACP meeting.
"Medgar Evers came from the meeting to get us registered to vote ... and they killed him right in the front yard there," Elliott said.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton joined the local chapter of the NAACP while she was in high school.
"We did voter registration, voter education [and] political education," she said.
Despite her youth, Hamilton fought alongside her parents and other civil rights figures who were nationally known.
"I knew Martin Luther King, and whenever he came in or Jessie Jackson would come in with him, the volume got turned up a bit," she said. "We got more attention for the struggle."
But since then, a lot has changed locally and nationally. And as the nation's oldest civil rights organization hits a milestone, membership has declined.
"That is sad to see given the historical significance of the organization," said Rick Smith, senior vice president of advancement and chief development officer at the Kentucky College of Art-Design.
Smith is also a new member of the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP and serves as the chairman of the organizations communications committee.
"I got involved because I wanted to make a difference," he said.
Smith said despite improvements, there is still a lot of work for the NAACP to do.
"We live in a society now where it's almost like we have taken some steps back," Smith said. "People are not afraid to show that they have issues with race, gender or culture and, at times, it has become violent."
Smith said that's why the local chapter is using the anniversary to recruit new members.
"I think the NAACP is needed now more than ever," he added. "The face of the civil rights fight has changed, but it's still very much there."
And members point out that the organization was started with blacks and whites and continues to be integrated.
"That's perfect, and I think it's a perfect mission," he said. "It doesn't say black people. It says all people. So that's really why the NAACP is here and in existence and why it's needed now. The fight for civil rights is for everyone. It's not for one culture or one race of people. It is for everyone, and the NAACP represents everyone, and it needs everyone."
Elliott said it has been a struggle, but they have come a long way.
"We have come a long ways, but we have a long way yet to go," he said.
