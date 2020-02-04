LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A roof collapse at a St. Matthews strip mall over the summer has another former tenant now filing a lawsuit.
The owners of Nail Therapy Studio are suing Galleria of St. Matthews. A roof collapse in July forced the nail salon, Havanna Rumba, Del Friscos and other businesses to abruptly close.
The nail salon owners accuse their landlord of breach of contract and negligence among other allegations. They're asking for a jury trial and monetary damages.
Havanna Rumba has also filed a lawsuit over lost profits.
