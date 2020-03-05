BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Manual labor is the kind of work a lot of people shy away from. Maybe they don't have the eye. Maybe they don't know when to go off script.
Brandon Brewer is not one of those people.
His creations are impressive, but "woodworker" isn't the title most would associate with him. Inmate is that title.
"We build cornhole boards, cabinetry, just about anything you can think of," Brewer said. "It actually keeps me out of trouble being here in the woodshop. It gets me out of the jail."
His story goes back to 2013 in Shepherdsville. Brewer received a call from his child's mother. She was distress.
"I think about it every day," he said. "Her and her ex-boyfriend had gotten into a fight. When I got over there, he had a gun pointed to me. So it escalated from there."
The fight that ensued got ugly. Brewer's parole violation and 10-year sentence at the Meade County Detention Center felt uglier. At least that's what he thought at the time.
"A lot of them, when they come to us, they're unaware of how much talent they actually have," Meade County Jailer JJ Scarborough said.
Brewer was that inmate. He grew up around tools, but what he could do with them got lost in a cloud of drug use and brushes with the law. Not anymore.
"It's been a big part of my life in the last three years," Brewer said. "I've learned a lot from it."
His cellmates at the Meade County Detention Center are right there with him. The inmates spend eight hours in a workshop behind the jail, just like a job. Orders come in from Facebook and over the phone. Whatever they don't know how to make, they learn how to make at a pro level.
"It's great," Scarborough said. "These guys take pride in what they do."
The furniture sells for up to $800 and pays for the program's expenses. More importantly, it gives inmates like Brewer a chance to right his wrong and to not fall back into the life that got him here.
"I actually got two job opportunities when I get out," Brewer said.
It's all happening just in time for him to face a parole board this month.
