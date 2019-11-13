LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new JCPS academy tailored for middle school students of color that opens next fall could soon have a name.
Parents and community groups are pushing for the name "Mae Jemison School of Excellence." Jemison was the first black woman to travel to space.
The academy is tailored especially for middle school girls of color. The JCPS Board of Education authorized the school amid an outpouring of support from many who say such an academy -- which will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics -- has been desperately needed for minority girls in JCPS, particularly black females.
Officials believe the girls' only STEAM school will help promote a greater sense of belonging in school and create better academic outcomes. The curriculum will also be Afrocentric and gender specific, so minority females will learn more about the accomplishments of women of color.
The Mae Jemison School of Excellence will welcome 150 sixth-grade girls next fall.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.