LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As families get ready to gather to celebrate Christmas, one group is encouraging everyone to remember those who have died homeless and alone.
The names of 33 homeless people who died in the Louisville community in 2018 were read at a memorial for the homeless Friday afternoon. The National Homeless Persons Memorial Day takes place every year on the first day of winter. It's a way to remember, and to call attention to the difficulties of life on the streets with plunging temperatures.
This year's list has grown by 11 people as the homeless population increases.
"Many of those on the street are suffering from mental illness, substance abuse, reasons that will keep them out of shelters and out of stable housing," said Nina Moseley of Wayside Christian Mission.
Moseley said several agencies are working together to find the best ways to get more of the homeless off the streets.
