LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group focused on mental health hopes more teens will step up to speak their mind.
Abby Pearce started to struggle with her mental health a couple of years ago when the pandemic led to virtual school and a lot of isolation.
"It cased a lot of stress and anxiety and it was just a sad time," Pearce said.
So the 17-year-old joined some mental health groups at school, as well as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisville's Youth Advisory Council.
"I really wanted to learn about it not only for myself, but to help my friends and other people I knew that were affected by it," she said.
Pearce is now one of the roughly 20 youth members on the council to brainstorm programs or events that can provide more mental health resources to youth.
"A lot of the time, a youth perspective, like it can provide so much. I'm gonna have a completely different experience with mental health than an adult might be and they're both valid, but they're both different," she said. "So it's just important for the youth to feel like they can have a say in things."
NAMI's Nada Kaissieh started the council back in 2019.
"Youth have been a population, I think, that's been very underserved when we talk about mental health," Kaissieh, NAMI Youth and Program coordinator, said.
Nationally, NAMI reports death by suicide as the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-14, and third among those ages 15-24. Statistics show 1 in 6 youth aged 6-17 in the U.S. experience a mental health disorder each year, 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14 and 75% by age 24.
In Jefferson County, NAMI said data from the coroner's office in 2021 shows the annual number of deaths by suicide for those 25 and under increased by more than 80% over the last eight years and, of those individuals, 40% were people of color.
NAMI also said that of those age 14-24 with a diagnosable mental health condition, less than 40% are being treated by a mental health professional. Leaders said delaying diagnosis and treatment leads to negative consequences, such as "self medication or onset of substance abuse, early drop out from school, and loss of healthy connections with peers, family, and positive activities and engagement."
"Working with youth, especially during a crisis such as the pandemic, really opened my eyes to what they're going through and the disparities in treatment and resources for this youth," said Kaissieh.
Anyone aged 14-24 can become a member of the council, which meets monthly.
"It's an incredible opportunity to elevate their voices," Kaissieh said. "There's so much that has yet to be done and so many more perspectives to bring into this conversation."
Pearce said being on the council is "just the most rewarding thing."
Applications for the council are open. Those involved hope young people all across Louisville will want to add their voice.
