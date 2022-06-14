SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A newly installed vending machine at Scott Memorial Health isn't serving up your typical snacks. Instead, it's dishing free Narcan, an overdose reversal medication.
The vending machine in Scottsburg is the 19th of its kind in Indiana. The state is working to curb the drug epidemic.
"I think of it as a life preserver for someone drowning," said Dr. John Croasdell, director of the Scott Memorial Emergency Department. "So it gives them a chance to come back. It might not be that time that their life got saved from a Narcan dose, but it might be the next time and they've turned their life around."
Through grants, Scott Memorial Health was able to get one of the machines. Another machine was installed earlier this year at Clark Memorial Health, where more than 1,000 doses have already been taken and the machine is restocked almost weekly.
Thrive, a recovery community organization in Scott County Health, monitors and restocks the machines in southern Indiana. Organizers said just this weekend, Scott County had at least three fatal overdoses. Organizers hope these machines and the free Narcan inside them will save lives.
"Since fentanyl is being put in everything, these two vending machines are extra important," said Lindsey Huff, a peer recovery coach for Thrive. "Because it's so dangerous out there. And like Dr. John said, the ultimate goal is, 'Let's get into recovery.' But until then, we have to keep them breathing. We have to keep them alive."
Dozens of doses have already been taken at Scott Memorial Health since the vending machine was installed discreetly outside the ambulance entrance.
The doses are unlimited. Anyone wishing to use the vending machine can park, walk up and push a number that corresponds to the row.
The Narcan doses come with a card listing recovery services.
