LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and CNN) -- After nearly a decade of funneling money into a project to build a gargantuan rocket that NASA hopes will return astronauts to the moon, the launch vehicle is finally assembled and ready for testing.
But the rocket, called SLS or Space Launch System, is still haunted by critiques of long delays and cost overruns.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Monday revealed his latest guess at how much SLS will cost each time it launches: $800 million per rocket for a bulk order and $1.6 billion if NASA purchases just one, Bridenstine, told CNN Business' Rachel Crane.
That's just an estimate, Bridenstine noted, because the space agency "needs to sit down with its primary contractor, Boeing, and negotiate the best solution to getting the right mix of the number of rockets and the cost per rocket." Boeing declined to comment on those negotiations and referred questions to NASA.
NASA's lunar program, dubbed Artemis, has plenty of critics in Congress that Bridenstine will need to win over to secure funding. He previously told CNN that NASA will need $20 billion to $30 billion over the next five years, on top of its standard annual budget, to fund the program.
Boeing was contracted in 2012 to build SLS's main components, and the rocket was expected to start flying in December 2017.
It's now more than two years behind schedule, and Congress has allocated $14.6 billion for SLS development and construction of the first two rockets — far more than originally predicted.
Boeing promised to get the project back on track after Bridenstine publicly threatened to sideline the SLS rocket earlier this year.
The administrator was at Boeing's facility in New Orleans on Monday where the company just finished assembly of SLS's core stage. The rocket will next move to a testing site in Mississippi.
