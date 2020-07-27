LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nashville couple got their dream wedding -- for free.
Donnie Pollard and Sabrina Hummel started planning for their big day in March, just as Nashville was hit by tornadoes that badly damaged the couple’s home.
The owner of The Chapel in Nashville decided to help by offering to cover the cost of the couple's entire wedding.
Hummel said, "It just took such a stress off of us so that we could focus on the house and trying to rebuild our life there, and not have to worry about this wedding and just know that she was going to take care of everything. So it was just really wonderful, a really wonderful gift for our family."
The chapel’s owner died in June from breast cancer, but her children fulfilled her promise to the couple.
