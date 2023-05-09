LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Babies in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Nashville were dressed in Taylor Swift garb this weekend.
Nearly two months into the 52-show Eras Tour, Swift returned last Friday to the origins of her musical career in Nashville, Tennessee, a city she outgrew as a country starlet destined for pop stardom.
Ascension Saint Thomas marked Swift's return and performances by dressing NICU patients like the singer's albums. The babies were dressed to represent each Taylor Swift album, including Speak Now, Reputation, Red, 1989, Midnight, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless and Debut.
"Thanks to our NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris and respiratory therapist Leah Landa, our NICU babies at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown are dressed in style, gearing up for the Taylor Swift concert this weekend," Ascension Saint Thomas posted on Facebook.
The nurses also dressed their oldest patient as Ed Sheeran.
