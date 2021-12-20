LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nashville hotel opened a Home-Alone inspired holiday bar.
Hidden Bar is located in Nashville's historic Noelle Hotel. The inside of the bar looks like Kevin McCallister's house from the 1990 movie.
Menu items are Kevin's food choices from the movie like cheese pizza and stuffed shells. There's also a cocktail menu that looks like Kevin's battle plan with drinks named "Thirsty for more" and "I won't forget to remember you."
The bar is open Wednesdays through Sundays.
