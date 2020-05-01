LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed a new bobblehead of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear that will benefit the Protect the Heroes fund.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says this is the first bobblehead created of Governor Beshear. For every Andy Beshear bobblehead sold, the museum will donate $5 to the Protect the Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The cause works to increase production and distribution of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people's faces with bobbleheads," said National Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, Phil Skylar. "We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Beshear and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19 and we're excited to be releasing his bobblehead today."
The figure features Governor Beshear standing at a podium much like he does during his daily 5 p.m. COVID-19 briefings. The base also includes his name.
The museum has raised of $185,000 for the Protect The Heroes fund with bobbleheads of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other U.S. governors including California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo among others.
The Governor Andy Beshear bobblehead can be purchased online here at the museum's online store and costs $25 plus shipping. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in July.
