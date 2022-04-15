LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green is working to expand the educational experience for its guests.
The museum announced plans Friday for a 2,000-square-foot reimagined dedicated education gallery.
Museum officials said the space will provide a "state-of-the-art educational experience geared directly to the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts, engineers, designers, and more."
"The new education gallery will be designed for both children and adults to enjoy, featuring artifacts and interactive technology celebrating the unique story of Corvette," Museum Educator Deb Howard said in a news release Friday.
Howard added that the space will not only include "youth-centric content" for families but will also serve as a space local schools can use "with standards-based STREAM education, learning opportunities, and new educational programming."
Museum officials said the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, is serving as the design inspiration for the gallery.
Construction is set to begin in late May and open later this year or in early 2023.
