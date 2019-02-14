National Farm Machinery Show expects record attendance in Louisville this weekend

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Farm Machinery Show is expecting a record attendance this year with more than 300,000 visitors.
Tim Hendrick, who has a small hobby farm in Bowling Green, comes for the show every year to stay up to date on the newest technology and tools in the agricultural industry. And he also stops at the local bars and restaurants along the way.
"I like to see all the new equipment," Hendrick said. "We eat on the way in and on the way out."
David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said the economic impact is about $24 million.
“It's definitely going to be one of the biggest weekends of the year,” said Jenny Clements, director of sales and marketing for Fourth Street Live!
Fourth Street Live! has all hands on deck during the National Farm Machinery Show and plans to triple its sales on Friday night compared to a typical Friday.
"We have live entertainment on the street Friday night from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.," Clements said. "Josh Bogard will be here.”
And the hotels around the airport are fully booked.
"It happens a couple times a month, but generally, it will be for one night here and there," said Laura Whitehead, director of sales and marketing for the Crowne Plaza Hotel. "Whereas this is a nice solid three to four nights these people stay."
The nights during the show at the Crowne Plaza Hotel have been completely booked since the fall.
“This is one of our top weekends of the year,” Whitehead said.
Guests are booking their stay for next year before they leave this weekend, she said.
This is the largest event at the Kentucky Exposition Center after the Kentucky State Fair.
“We do an 11-day fair,” Beck said. “This last year, we had 614,000+ people, and that's over an 11-day period. We'll have over 300,000 people here just in a four-day period.”
The National Farm Machinery Show happens from Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Championship Tractor Pull is held in conjunction with the National Farm Machinery Show. Admission is free, and parking is $10 for cars and $20 for buses.
