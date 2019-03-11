LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday is National Napping Day!
The holiday is for those feeling a little groggy, after the switch for Daylight Savings time.
National Napping Day was created in 1999 by a Boston University professor and his wife to highlight the benefits of napping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a brief 30-minute nap can increase your alertness -- especially for people who work second and third shift.
Monday is the perfect day to grab a pillow and find a cozy spot for a mid-afternoon nap. Snap a photo and use the social media hashtag #NationalNappingDay.
