LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Area police officers spent part of their night getting to know their communities as part of an annual event to promote police-community partnerships.
National Night Out aims to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places, the organizers said.
An event at Mt. Washington Sports Park included food, live music and activities for kids.
“Our most important thing is the kids, and getting them familiar with us, as a community,” said Mt. Washington Police Department Officer Jesse Bratcher.
The officer said if people get to know one another better, they tend to look out for one another more.
“I mean, we're all in this together,” Bratcher said.
