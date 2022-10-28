LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can anonymously dispose of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide. It's a free program.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs.
Liquids like cough syrup should remain sealed in its original container.
The event will also accept vaping devices and cartridges with lithium batteries removed.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs.
To see where a drop-off site is located near you, click here.
