LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Working to keep unused prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands, organizations across the country participated in National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday.
In Louisville, Kroger partnered with the Cardinal Health Foundation for events.
Local law enforcement officers helped people safely get rid of their unused prescription drugs and medications, all they had to do was drive up and hand off what they had to the officers.
The initiative helps to keep unused drugs from being misused.
"Individuals who sometimes become addicted to opiates, often started at the medicine cabinet, so if we can dispose of those narcotics beforehand, we might be able to stop future addictions from happening," LMPD Sgt. Tom Schardein said.
There are also several local sites that accept unused prescription drugs year-round, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
