LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials are limiting those who can get a rapid COVID-19 test to anyone 50 and older and symptomatic people under the age of 18.
The change this week sent phones ringing off the hook at Scott County Health Department. People who live in the area had a lot of questions about the changes from state health officials.
"It's not a bad thing," Scott County Health Administrator Michelle Matern said. "We want to make sure, like I said, that people are quarantining properly and staying home if they are sick and for the right amount of time."
The change came after a national shortage of rapid tests.
"We want to keep kids in school, right?" Matern said. "So testing sick kids is really important, and then testing people who are 50 and older is really important because we know the older you are, the higher risk you are of having some really bad outcomes with COVID."
The federal government provides Indiana with 50,000 rapid tests per week, but now, the state will only be guaranteed 11,000.
"I think with the PCR testing, it does take a couple days to get back," Matern said. "But if you're sick, you should probably be at home anyways, right? So it is an inconvenience compared to the rapid test, but staying at home is best when you don't feel good."
Those PCR tests will continue to be offered at all testing sites with results expected in two to three days.
Matern recommended visiting Indiana Department of Public Health to find a location or to see if registration or an appointment is necessary.
