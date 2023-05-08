LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Shelby County, Kentucky, near Shelbyville on Sunday.
It marks the fifth tornado touchdown in Kentuckiana from severe storms that rolled through Kentuckiana Sunday morning.
The confirmation of the Shelby County tornado came less than an hour after the NWS confirmed a fourth tornado had struck southern Indiana.
The NWS has confirmed an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds in Shelby county near Shelbyville, KY. This is the 5th tornado.— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) May 8, 2023
The discoveries, which are preliminary, were announced by the agency on Monday.
The EF-0 was confirmed in the Brookstone Subdivision in Georgetown, Indiana.
The NWS said an EF-1 tornado reached speeds of 90 mph and struck Hamby Road in Georgetown, Indiana.
The agency had already identified two tornados from Sunday morning's storms. Those were also EF-1 tornados that touched down in New Albany.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said damage in Fern Creek from the Sunday morning storms have been confirmed as straight line wind damage of nearly 100 miles per hour.
