LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a fourth tornado struck southern Indiana on Sunday.
The discoveries, which are preliminary, were announced by the agency on Monday.
The EF-0 was confirmed in the Brookstone Subdivision in Georgetown, Indiana.
The NWS said the EF-1 tornado reached speeds of 90 mph and struck Hamby Road in Georgetown, Indiana.
The agency had already identified two tornados from Sunday morning's storms. Those were also EF-1 tornados that touched down in New Albany.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said damage in Fern Creek from the Sunday morning storms have been confirmed as straight line wind damage of nearly 100 miles per hour.
