LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado of at least an EF-3 strength with estimated wind speeds of 140 miles per hour near Saloma in Taylor County, Ky.
In a tweet, NWS Louisville says damage assessment is continuing, so figures could change. At least one person died and more than a dozen others were taken to the hospital in Taylor County due to the severe weather.
Father and son, Kenny Sanford, right, and Colby Sanford, carry out a dresser from Colby's grandmother's tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Dog owner Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center and Niki Thompson, right, both from neighboring counties, attempt to rescue Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Local firefighters, EMS and first responders check for survivors trapped in homes and vehicles in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A woman searches for valuables amidst the remnants of a home on Saturday, Dec.11, 2021, on Highway F in Defiance, Mo. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
IMAGES: Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Father and son, Kenny Sanford, right, and Colby Sanford, carry out a dresser from Colby's grandmother's tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Members of the community work to clear debris off of a car after a tornado off in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Dog owner Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center and Niki Thompson, right, both from neighboring counties, attempt to rescue Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Local firefighters, EMS and first responders check for survivors trapped in homes and vehicles in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A woman searches for valuables amidst the remnants of a home on Saturday, Dec.11, 2021, on Highway F in Defiance, Mo. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
There's larger aerial survey ongoing to determine the amount of separate tornadoes.
In Bowling Green, a survey team confirmed a tornado went from a width of 250 yards to a quarter of a mile width near Veteran Memorial Drive.
Storm surveys continue…Taylor County...Survey Team confirms a tornado of at least EF-2 strength (120 mph) near Saloma.Bowling Green...Survey Team confirms the tornado went from a width of 250 yds to 1/4 mile width near Veteran Memorial Dr.