LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado of at least an EF-3 strength with estimated wind speeds of 140 miles per hour near Saloma in Taylor County, Ky.

In a tweet, NWS Louisville says damage assessment is continuing, so figures could change. At least one person died and more than a dozen others were taken to the hospital in Taylor County due to the severe weather.

There's larger aerial survey ongoing to determine the amount of separate tornadoes.

In Bowling Green, a survey team confirmed a tornado went from a width of 250 yards to a quarter of a mile width near Veteran Memorial Drive.

NWS Louisville also confirmed an EF-2 tornado with 115 mile per hour winds north of Olaton in Ohio County.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Saturday morning that at least 70 people died after tornadoes ripped through the commonwealth overnight.

"This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system ever to run through Kentucky," Beshear said.

