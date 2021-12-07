LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 miles per hour was confirmed in Franklin County by the National Weather Service in Louisville, LEX18 reported.
The tornado touched down Sunday night and Monday morning about 2 miles north of Frankfort. Four structures were damaged, including a home on Shadrick Ferry Road, according to Franklin County officials.
"It could have been worse," Carrie Beth Tigges, a Franlin County homeowner, said to LEX18. "We woke up. None of this happened while we were still in the room. We were able to wake up and get our kids and go downstairs. We were OK, a little shook up."
Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Stamping Ground, which is in Scott County, Kentucky. Several mobile homes were overturned.
Georgetown Fire Department said 10 of the 34 trailers were condemned to protect homeowners.
Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management told LEX18 one person is on the ICU at University of Kentucky Hospital in serious condition with a neck injury caused by the tornado.
