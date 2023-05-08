Storm damage May 7,2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a third tornado struck southern Indiana on Sunday.

The discovery, which is preliminary, was announced by the agency on Monday afternoon.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado reached speeds of 90 mph and struck Hamby Road in Georgetown, Indiana.

The agency had already identified two tornados from Sunday morning's storms. Those were also EF-1 tornados that touched down in New Albany.

