LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a third tornado struck southern Indiana on Sunday.
The discovery, which is preliminary, was announced by the agency on Monday afternoon.
The NWS said the EF-1 tornado reached speeds of 90 mph and struck Hamby Road in Georgetown, Indiana.
The agency had already identified two tornados from Sunday morning's storms. Those were also EF-1 tornados that touched down in New Albany.
