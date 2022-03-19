LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A preliminary survey by the National Weather Service has indicated EF-1 tornado damage in Hardin County.
NWS Louisville said there were winds up to 97 miles per hour about six miles west of Elizabethtown.
This came after severe weather moved through the region on Friday evening.
According to NWS Louisville, a possible tornado can't be ruled out of Jefferson County yet. Reports they've seen from the metro appear to be more straight-line wind variety, NWS said.
NWS plans on working their way toward Louisville later on Saturday.
Surveys are still ongoing.
