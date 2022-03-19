LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service plans to survey Washington County, Indiana after severe weather moved through the region on Friday night.
On Saturday, the Washington County sheriff and emergency management director for the county surveyed the damage from the storm.
They said no one was injured in the storms, but at least a few homes, a barn, several trees and some businesses were damaged in Salem. A few buildings on the square also have some roof damage.
In Hardin County, a preliminary survey by the NWS found EF-1 tornado damage on Friday night.
The sheriff's department said the hardest hit area was at a farm on West Wilson Lane, where both a home and barn were damaged during the storm.
