LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are facing charges after police found 500 pounds of marijuana scattered across a highway after a crash in Missouri.
Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County on Wednesday, April 20, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Once on scene, they found packages of marijuana covering part of the road.
"You don't see this everyday, but it is 4/20 ..." the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a Tweet.
You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20…Troopers responded to a crash today on I-70 in Callaway County and found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.Arrest info below:https://t.co/2cvTu9gFBahttps://t.co/0EGqNq5pPJ pic.twitter.com/g51sMpJ0oF— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 21, 2022
It's unclear what led up to the crash, but police said no one was seriously injured.
Two men, Victor Gonzalez Acosta, 32, and David Mora Navarro, 34, both of Mexico, were arrested at the scene on felony drug trafficking charges. They were released to paramedics for treatment of unknown injuries after the crash, according to authorities.
Police said they collected all 500 pounds of the packaged marijuana at the crash scene, and it took more than one patrol car to transport it to the evidence room.
