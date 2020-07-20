LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- These famous words were spoken by Neil Armstrong on the moon exactly 51-years ago Monday:
"That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."
Armstrong was the first human to step foot on the moon at 10:56 p.m. on July 20, 1969.
About 600 million people around the world watched on as he climbed down the ladder and stepped foot on the moon. Moments later, Buzz Aldrin would join Armstrong, describing the moon's surface as, quote, "magnificent desolation."
Armstrong and Aldrin explored the moon for about 2½ hours, collecting samples and taking pictures.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.