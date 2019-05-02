Rick Schroder on Sirius Background via Fox News

Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested again on domestic violence charge. (image source: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested on domestic violence charges and remains in custody on $50,000 bail, Fox News has confirmed.

The former child star was arrested early Wednesday morning after police received a call of domestic violence at 12:43 a.m. PST, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

"When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect and the victim. They also identified evidence of a physical altercation," Navarro said, identifying Schroder as the suspect.

Rick Schroder

Rick Schroder is best known for his role on "Silver Spoons." (Mark Sullivan, WireImage via Fox News)

"The female adult victim declined medical treatment," she said before adding that Schroder was "arrested for domestic violence...[and] booked at Malibu Loft Hills Sheriff's Station."

Navarro said this is the second time police have paid Schroder a visit.

On April 2, at approximately 12:26 a.m., "a similar incident occurred between suspect Schroder and the victim at the same residence."

Fox News' email to Schroder's production company was not returned.

Schroder, who is best known for playing Ricky Stratton on the sitcom "Silver Spoons," split from his wife Andrea Bernard in 2016 just weeks shy of their 24th wedding anniversary.

Ricky Schroder and Andrea Bernard Schroder via Fox

Actor Ricky Schroder and then-wife Andrea Bernard Schroder arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Television's "Dolly Parton's Coat Of Many Colors" at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Fox News)

