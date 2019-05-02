(FOX NEWS) -- Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested on domestic violence charges and remains in custody on $50,000 bail, Fox News has confirmed.
The former child star was arrested early Wednesday morning after police received a call of domestic violence at 12:43 a.m. PST, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
"When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect and the victim. They also identified evidence of a physical altercation," Navarro said, identifying Schroder as the suspect.
"The female adult victim declined medical treatment," she said before adding that Schroder was "arrested for domestic violence...[and] booked at Malibu Loft Hills Sheriff's Station."
Navarro said this is the second time police have paid Schroder a visit.
On April 2, at approximately 12:26 a.m., "a similar incident occurred between suspect Schroder and the victim at the same residence."
Fox News' email to Schroder's production company was not returned.
Schroder, who is best known for playing Ricky Stratton on the sitcom "Silver Spoons," split from his wife Andrea Bernard in 2016 just weeks shy of their 24th wedding anniversary.
Copyright 2019 Fox News and WDRB Media. All rights reserved.