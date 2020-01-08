LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and CNN) — Christmas came a little late for an Alabama soldier and his family.
Army Chief Warrant Officer Jason Wayt spent the holidays deployed in Syria, where he's been for a year. When he returned home, he wanted to make sure his arrival was a special moment for his daughter, Rileigh, so he decided to surprise her at school.
Rileigh was in class when, to her surprise, he father came through the door. The reunion was a moment of pure joy for everyone, but especially Rileigh and her dad, who shared a hug that was months in the making.
"Third deployment and definitely the longest one," Wayt said, "especially being away from the kids."
Rileigh got to leave school early and spend the rest of the day with her dad, who is only home for about a month before returning to duty.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.