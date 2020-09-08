(FOX NEWS) -- A man was removed from an Allegiant Air flight Monday morning to Punta Gorda, Florida after allegedly asking a flight attendant to put a face mask on, according to a report by Newsweek.
In a video posted to Twitter, an elderly man appears to be in disbelief after a flight attendant in a mask asks the man to leave.
This elderly man was thrown off @allegiant airline this morning from Punta Gorda Florida this morning Because he asked the flight attendant why he had to wear a mask and she didn’t have to wear one pic.twitter.com/xZoui5zCrg— Patrick (@peter61809160) September 7, 2020
The user who posted the video said the man was "thrown off @allegiant airline this morning from Punta Gorda Florida this morning because he asked the flight attendant why he had to wear a mask and she didn’t have to wear one."
A spokesperson for Allegiant told FOX News that the passenger was removed for violating FAA regulations by "repeatedly and aggressively disrupting the preflight safety briefing" after the flight attendant "briefly lowered their mask to speak into the public address microphone so that the announcement could be understood," citing passengers who stated they could not clearly hear.
"That's when the passenger became disruptive," the spokesperson said. "This was not an 'ask.' The flight attendant's mask was back in place immediately following the announcement."
According to Allegiant, face coverings are required for all phases of travel, including at the ticket counter, gate area and during the duration of a flight. They also noted that every airline passenger is provided with a mask and disinfectant wipes and that their health acknowledgement questionnaire required at check in includes an agreement to wear a mask throughout travel.
However, the incident has prompted other users to take to Twitter with their own experiences of flight attendants either wearing masks incorrectly or not following protocol entirely.
We earned the highest score for COVID-19 traveler safety in a recent ranking of North America's airlines! Safe Travel Barometer conducted the independent audit, evaluating more than 150 airlines. Check out @TravelPulse's article about the study here: https://t.co/FM5AZ2LsAR! pic.twitter.com/hOHK03P7DB— Allegiant (@Allegiant) September 2, 2020
Had to fly home this week and gave @Allegiant a try for their said safety priorities. Was that a joke - even the flight attendants didn’t wear a mask while giving the SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS. They also did not enforce mask wearing on the plane which went against their policy. pic.twitter.com/jTXVPom2M7— Toni the Towtruck (@tonicontour) August 31, 2020
One user asked the airline to make sure their flight attendants enforce the policy, to which the airline responded: "Enforcement of our mask policy is certainly expected from our flight attendants. I will be sure to share your feedback with our teams."
Dear @Allegiant, if you're going to tell people to wear masks on your flights, ya better have your flight attendants enforce it. We're in a freaking pandemic. 😑— HALE¥STAACK (@NerdCaptnHaley) September 4, 2020
Meanwhile, another user called the airline "not that fussy" over its mask policy.
The airline was just named one of the top 10 North America safest airlines to travel with during COVID-19, according to Travel Pulse.
