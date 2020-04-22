LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Virginia who may be in extreme danger.
Virginia State Police are leading the search for the children last seen about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Roanoke. The three children include Cameron and Emma Allison, both 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, and Colin Allison, who is 21 months old. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.
The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9 in height and weighs 185 lbs. Police say he may be with his wife, Ruby Marie Allison. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3 in height and weighs 160 lbs.
Allison may be driving a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate: VVU-3796, or a maroon 2006 Cadillac with Virginia license plate: VMN-8238.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Roanoke County Police at 1-540-777-8799 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.
