Woman in front of plate of cookies

Americans are going to use the holidays to binge more than usual this year, according to Herbalife Nutrition's “Writing off the End of the Year” survey. (iStock)

(FOX NEWS) -- Americans are going to use the holidays to binge more than usual this year.

In Herbalife Nutrition's third-annual "Writing off the End of the Year" survey, U.S. respondents admitted they're pushing off health-conscious habits to 2021. To be exact, 56% of the 2,000 Americans surveyed shared they're using the holiday season as an excuse to postpone any positive health changes.

And with that mindset, 43% of Americans are planning to break their diet and expect to gain 7 pounds by the time the holidays are over. That's 1 pound more than Americans expected when Herbalife released its first holiday weight gain survey in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.

Tags