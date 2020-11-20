(FOX NEWS) -- Americans are going to use the holidays to binge more than usual this year.
In Herbalife Nutrition's third-annual "Writing off the End of the Year" survey, U.S. respondents admitted they're pushing off health-conscious habits to 2021. To be exact, 56% of the 2,000 Americans surveyed shared they're using the holiday season as an excuse to postpone any positive health changes.
And with that mindset, 43% of Americans are planning to break their diet and expect to gain 7 pounds by the time the holidays are over. That's 1 pound more than Americans expected when Herbalife released its first holiday weight gain survey in 2018.
