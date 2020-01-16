LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB and CNN) -- Americans received 58 billion robocalls last year, up 22% from the prior year.
Texas and California residents got the most, with more than 6 billion. Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois, got more than 2 billion calls.
YouMail, a company that provides a service to block robocalls, provided CNN with the data.
To curb the robocalls in 2020, a bipartisan U.S. Congress enacted and President Donald Trump signed a anti-robocall law that will allow officials to fine companies $10,000 for each illegally placed call. Also, the Federal Communications Commission voted in June to give wireless carriers the green light to block unwanted robocalls automatically for all customers.
