(CNN) -- Andrew Yang plans to announce he is suspending his presidential campaign during a speech Tuesday night in New Hampshire, two sources tell CNN.
It's the end to an upstart run that vaulted the businessman from obscurity to a Democratic contender backed by a devoted following known as the Yang Gang.
Yang's decision will come a week after a disappointing finish in Iowa, where the campaign invested millions and spent two weeks on a bus tour leading up to the caucuses. The investment didn't pan out: Yang finished with just 1% support in Iowa and, after leaving the state with depleted resources, had to lay off staff as he looked to trim his campaign's costs.
"With a crystal ball, we might not have invested as much energy in Iowa, because I think that that lack of clarity afterwards hurt every candidate," Yang told CNN the day before the New Hampshire primary. "But we're excited about being here in New Hampshire."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.