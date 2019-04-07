LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Something special is brewing on Sunday, as April 7 is National Beer Day.
The popular beverage has been around a long time. Some experts believe it could date back more than 10,000 years when cereal grains were first farmed.
The word beer is even mentioned in the written history of ancient Egypt.
So why is the beverage celebrated on April 7? That's because on April 7, 1933, the "Cullen Harrison Act" went into law, which reversed Prohibition, making beer legal again.
